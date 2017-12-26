1 /10 Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese marksman welcomed three new additions to his family in 2017, with the arrivals of twins Eva and Mateo in June, followed by the birth of Alana Martina, the Real Madrid’s first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

2 /10 Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese marksman welcomed three new additions to his family in 2017, with the arrivals of twins Eva and Mateo in June, followed by the birth of Alana Martina, the Real Madrid’s first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

3 /10 Lionel Messi: The Barcelona and Argentina superstar’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, posted a picture on Instagram back in October confirming she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

4 /10 Lionel Messi: The Barcelona and Argentina superstar’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, posted a picture on Instagram back in October confirming she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

5 /10 Radamel Falcao: The Colombian striker and his wife, Lorelei Taron, welcomed their third daughter, Annette, to the world back in August.

6 /10 Radamel Falcao: The Colombian striker and his wife, Lorelei Taron, welcomed their third daughter, Annette, to the world back in August.

7 /10 Serena Williams: The best female tennis player of all time became a mother for the first in September when she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.

8 /10 Serena Williams: The best female tennis player of all time became a mother for the first in September when she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.

9 /10 Sergio Ramos: The Spanish center back and his partner, Pilar Rubio, revealed they are expecting their third child in 2018.