Brian O'Driscoll Warns France to Raise Their Game

Ireland will need to raise their game to the next level if they are to record back-to-back wins in the Six Nations this weekend against France, according to Brian O'Driscoll.

Joe Schmidt's side fell to a narrow defeat in the opening game of the 2017 tournament as they were beaten 27-22 by Scotland at Murrayfield, but they bounced back in Rome.

Ireland ran in nine tries as they battered Italy 63-10 to move into second place in the table behind England and one point clear of this weekend's opponents.

France's visit will be Ireland's first home game of this year's competition but collecting maximum points will not be easy against a side rejuvenated under Guy Noves.

Ireland great and former captain O'Driscoll believes Schmidt's side need to find another gear to maintain second place given France's recent improvements.

"France look like a very different side than the one in last year's Six Nations," O'Driscoll told Omnisport, speaking on behalf of Land Rover.

"I think they are playing with that old flair, great lines of running, it's brilliant to see them back playing that way, it's been too long since we saw that style and that brand that we associate with them.

"I probably shouldn't get too excited considering they are Ireland's next opponents but like all games you have to contain the pack and make sure that they don't provide good quality first phase ball to a very exciting backline as well, two French Fijian's on the wing and I think [Remi] Lamerat has been really good for them in the centre, [Scott] Spedding's been excellent at fullback so it's great to see them back in the frame

"Ireland will need to do their work to contain them when they come to Dublin."