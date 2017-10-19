Preview - Napoli and Inter's Top-of-the-Table Clash

Luciano Spalletti's resurgent Inter Milan travel to the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday to take on Napoli. The Nerazzurri will be looking to end their recent poor run against the Partenopei having won only one of their last nine meetings with the Serie A table toppers - with five Napoli victories, and three draws.

Maurizio Sarri's side have won 13 Serie A matches in a row across two seasons. Only Juventus with 15, and Inter with 17, have ever recorded longer streaks.

Something's got to give though - Inter themselves are unbeaten in ten. They've not gone 11 games without defeat since 2010, under Jose Mourinho and then Rafa Benitez.

The battle for possession will also be an intriguing one with nine of Serie A's most successful passers of the ball playing for either Napoli or Inter.

The key man could be Napoli's Jose Maria Callejon - he's got four goals in eight games against Inter - his first Serie A brace coming against the Nerazzurri in 2014.

Watch Napoli v Inter LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3, Saturday 2:30pm ET | 11:30am PT