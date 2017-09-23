Juventus Rule The City In Derby Della Mole Win Over Torino

OMNISPORT

Paulo Dybala continued his scintillating form as his double helped Juventus thrash 10-man rivals Torino 4-0 in the first Derby della Mole of the Serie A season.

Juve's mercurial number 10 got his first 16 minutes into Saturday's encounter at the Allianz Stadium, guiding home the opener in typically composed fashion.

With Torino's misery compounded by Daniele Baselli's dismissal midway through the first half, Massimiliano Allegri's men were soon hitting their stride - Miralem Pjanic's exquisite strike doubling their tally prior to the interval.

Alex Sandro was the next to get in on the act with a powerful header early in the second half, before Dybala made it 10 goals in six league matches this season with a stoppage-time strike that put the icing on the cake.

Salvatore Sirigu had tried to keep the scoreline respectable with a string of quality saves, though it was merely a matter of damage limitation as the defending champions continued their 100 per cent start in the league.

It is a win that keeps Juve level on points with pace-setters Napoli at the top and Allegri's focus will now switch to getting his side's Champions League campaign back on track against Olympiacos on Wednesday.