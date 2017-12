Benevento Finally Win After Worst-Ever Serie A Start

Massimo Coda was the hero as Benevento ended the worst-ever start to a Serie A season by any club with a 1-0 victory over Chievo.

The team from Campania, promoted via the play-offs after finishing fifth in Serie B last season, had lost their first 14 matches before finally earning a point from a 2-2 draw at home to AC Milan.

1 - #Benevento, after 18 games without wins, have finally won his first Serie A match. History. #BeneventoChievo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 30, 2017

That long-overdue positive result arrived in extraordinary fashion, goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scoring a header from a corner in injury time to deny the Rossoneri.

On Saturday, it was Coda's turn to grab the spotlight as they went one better at Stadio Ciro Vigorito, converting Marco D'Alessandro's cross in the 64th minute.

Despite the drought-breaking victory, Benevento remain bottom of the table with just four points, 11 adrift of safety.