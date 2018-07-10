Español
Ronaldo To Juventus Makes Cristiano Two Of Top Ten Record Transfers

After sealing the fourth most-expensive transfer of all time to Juventus from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is now in the top 10 most expensive transfers twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a second entry in the world's 10 most expensive transfers by agreeing a €112million move to Juventus from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo was the world's most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United nine years ago, a deal that remains one of the highest ever paid.

Juve will pay €100m for Ronaldo with a further €12m due to be laid out by the Serie A champions in "additional costs" putting the deal fourth in the all-time list.

Neymar is also in the top 10 twice, once for his switch from Santos to Barcelona, as well as topping the pile for his world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo's move to Juve means Romelu Lukaku's €84.8million move from Everton to Manchester United drops out.

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA –  €160M

4. CRISTIANO RONALDO:  REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS –   €112M

T5. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

T5. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

7. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

8. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

9. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

10. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)

