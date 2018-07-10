Ronaldo Agrees Sensational Juventus Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has ended a nine-year spell at Real Madrid by agreeing to join Juventus in a deal reported to be worth $117million.

Ronaldo will join the Serie A champions in a deal believed to be worth $117 million (£88m/€100).

"Real Madrid C. F. inform that, as per Cristiano Ronaldo's wishes and at his request, the club has allowed the player to complete his move to Juventus F. C.In a statement published Spanish club confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday," read a statement on Los Blancos' website.

"Real Madrid would today like to place on record its thanks to a player who has shown himself to be the best in the world and made his mark on one of the greatest periods in our club's history and on the world game."

The 33-year-old leaves Madrid as one of the club's all-time greats, scoring an incredible 451 goals in 438 games with the LaLiga outfit. During his nine years in the Spanish capital, the Portuguese won four Champions League titles, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, two Spanish Cups and three Fifa Club World Cups.