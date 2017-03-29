Roma's Daniele De Rossi A Doubt For Coppa Semi-Final After Injury With Italy

Daniele De Rossi is a doubt for Roma's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against rivals Lazio, having suffered a back injury while on international duty with Italy.

The midfielder was withdrawn after 37 minutes of Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win against Netherlands, returning to Italy to undergo tests ahead of a Serie A meeting with Empoli on Saturday.

And Roma have now confirmed that De Rossi suffered bruising, which they plan to assess ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, including the Rome derby on April 4.

Daniele De Rossi: "It wouldn’t be right to compare this team with the one in 2006, there’s a World Cup won and a dream to win another." pic.twitter.com/LgGO8bTUys — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 28, 2017

"Daniele De Rossi underwent tests on Wednesday which revealed the after-effects of an impact injury to the right side of his lower back, with evidence of bruising to the muscle and under the skin," read a Roma statement.

"De Rossi has already begun treatment and his condition will be monitored over the coming days."

Roma are second in Serie A, eight points behind Juventus, with much of their focus now on the Coppa clash against Lazio, where they trail 2-0 after the first leg.

De Rossi has made 33 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season.