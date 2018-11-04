Alessio Romagnoli scored a last-gasp winner for the second match in succession as AC Milan snatched a dramatic late 1-0 victory at 10-man Udinese on Sunday.

The captain incredibly rifled home in the seventh minute of added time to repeat his heroics of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat of Genoa and give the Rossoneri a third straight Serie A triumph.

96' 08'' - Alessio #Romagnoli has scored vs Udinese after 96 minutes and 8 seconds, the latest Milan’s goal in the top Italian league since Zapata vs Inter (April 2017). Fearless. #UdineseMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 4, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso's men had seemed certain to settle for a disappointing scoreless draw against the out-of-form hosts, but Bram Nuytinck's 95th-minute dismissal for a cynical foul on Samu Castillejo lit the spark for a frantic finale.

Romagnoli's composed finish ensured Milan will take momentum into next Sunday's date with leaders Juventus, though Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt after sustaining a back problem in the first half.