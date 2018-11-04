Español
Serie A

Romagnoli Rescues AC Milan With Late Winner Over Udinese

After scoring an injury time winner against Genoa last week, AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli broke the deadlock against Udinese in the 97th minute on Sunday.

Alessio Romagnoli scored a last-gasp winner for the second match in succession as AC Milan snatched a dramatic late 1-0 victory at 10-man Udinese on Sunday.

The captain incredibly rifled home in the seventh minute of added time to repeat his heroics of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat of Genoa and give the Rossoneri a third straight Serie A triumph.

 

Gennaro Gattuso's men had seemed certain to settle for a disappointing scoreless draw against the out-of-form hosts, but Bram Nuytinck's 95th-minute dismissal for a cynical foul on Samu Castillejo lit the spark for a frantic finale.

 

Romagnoli's composed finish ensured Milan will take momentum into next Sunday's date with leaders Juventus, though Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt after sustaining a back problem in the first half.

Serie A Udinese AC Milan Alessio Romagnoli
