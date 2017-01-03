Roma To Evaluate Thomas Vermaelen Calf Injury On Daily Basis

Thomas Vermaelen will be monitored on a day-to-day basis by Roma after tests revealed the on-loan defender has swelling in his left calf.

The former Arsenal centre-back, who is on loan from Barcelona, picked up the injury in Monday's training session.

Vermaelen has made just three Serie A starts for Roma in his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are four points behind leaders Juventus having played a game more and resume league action with a visit to Genoa on Sunday.