Pjanic Quiet On Juventus Future

Miralem Pjanic hailed his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but sidestepped questions about his future at Juventus

Miralem Pjanic described Cristiano Ronaldo's signing as a "huge coup" but the Juventus midfielder refused to confirm his future with the Italian champions amid links with Chelsea.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo swapped three-time reigning European champions Real Madrid for Juve in a sensational €112million deal.

The 33-year-old – Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer – signed a four-year contract with the Serie A giants.

Asked about new team-mate Ronaldo, Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia: "He's a huge coup, a great player."

However, Pjanic's future in Turin is far from certain as new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reportedly tries to lure the Bosnia-Herzegovina international to Stamford Bridge.

According to speculation, Chelsea have been discussing the possibility of signing Juve pair Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain.

Pjanic – who arrived from Roma in 2016 – has now emerged as a possible target for Chelsea as Sarri seeks another central midfielder in London.

As he left a restaurant on Wednesday, Pjanic was quizzed on his future with Juve and the 28-year-old replied, "have a good evening" before driving away in his car.

Juve have already signed Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Emre Can and Mattia Perin, while Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to the club.

