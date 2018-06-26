Javier Pastore has joined Roma on a five-year deal at Roma, the Serie A club confirmed.

The Argentine forward arrived in the Italian capital to undergo a medical on Monday, as Radja Nainggolan departed the Giallorossi, having completed a move to Inter.

The 29-year-old was a bit-part figure at PSG in 2017-18 and his lack of action at club level resulted in him being left out of the Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Javier Pastore: "I am very happy to be here. #ASRoma first got in touch a few months ago. I know the city and the passon of the fans very well - I could not wait to wear this shirt and come back to Italy." pic.twitter.com/LSxd90oiCf — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 26, 2018

Pastore won five Ligue 1 titles during a successful seven-year stint at PSG but is now set to return to Italy, where he plied his trade for Palermo from 2009 until 2011.

Roma last week announced the signing of Justin Kluivert from Ajax, while Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo have also joined the new crop of arrivals from Inter, having been included in the deal that sent Nainggolan to San Siro.