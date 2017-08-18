AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone confirmed the club are in "advanced talks" to sign Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina.

Milan have overhauled their side with the signings of Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Andrea Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini, but the Serie A giants are still keen on another striker.

Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been linked but Fiorentina's Kalinic appears set to move to San Siro.

"There's no point denying we have been negotiating for Kalinic for a long time. We are in advanced talks," Fassone told reporters following Thursday's 6-0 rout of Shkendija in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.