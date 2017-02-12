Juventus Tells Fans Not To Worry Over New Paulo Dybala Deal

Paulo Dybala will sign a new contract with Juventus and supporters have no reason to worry, according to director Giuseppe Marotta.

The Juve forward has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid, but Marotta announced last month that an agreement was set to be confirmed.

There has been no announcement since then, but fans should not panic about losing the Argentina international, whose present deal expires in 2020.

"Dybala's entourage is in Argentina right now," Marotta told Mediaset. "There is no reason to worry.

"They will arrive at the end of the month and that is the moment we will sign the contract."

Dybala, who only has five Serie A goals in 2016-17 having netted 19 in his debut season at Juve, started Sunday's league match at Cagliari.

Marotta again moved to defuse speculation linking head coach Massimiliano Allegri with a move away at the end of the season.

"We have been concentrating on this game," he said.

"There simply isn't a problem with the coach despite all the questions you keep asking."