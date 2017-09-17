Inter Milan Stronger Than Juventus, Claims Tarcisio Burgnich

OMNISPORT

Inter are clear candidates to win Serie A and might even be a better side than champions Juventus, according to Italy great Tarcisio Burgnich.

A 2-0 victory over Crotone on Saturday made it four wins from four for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, a run that has lifted them top of the table.

Juve drew level on points after beating Sassuolo on Sunday and the two already look to be the strongest challengers for the Scudetto in 2017-18.

4️⃣ wins ✅

1️⃣2️⃣ points ✅

1️⃣0️⃣ goals scored ✅

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ % record ✅



What a start to the season!

#FCIM 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/GDWOrBzFyU — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) September 16, 2017

Burgnich, who won the title in his one season with Juve before a hugely successful 12-year spell with Inter, believes the San Siro side are arguably the best in the division.

"Absolutely, yes," the former defender, a European champion for club and country, told Tuttomercatoweb when asked if Inter could win the Scudetto.

"Spalletti's Inter are at the same level as Juventus, perhaps even stronger, and can challenge for the title.

"It'll be important for the club to continue sticking by the coach this season, to help him through good times and bad."