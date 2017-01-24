Eugenio Corini Resigns as Palermo Manager

OMNISPORT

Palermo coach Eugenio Corini has resigned after two months in charge of the Serie A strugglers.

Corini departs with a record of one win, one draw and five defeats from seven matches and leaves the Sicilian club second bottom of the top flight – 11 points from safety.

"This is a decision that I've taken with integrity and lucidness, which makes me feel great pain, but which seems the fairest and most logical option right now," Corini told reporters outside the headquarters of the club he represented successfully as a player between 2003 and 2007.

"I have said many times what I think of this club and its supporters and I repeat that this affection and respect will remain unaffected."

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini – famously trigger-happy during his 14-year tenure – is now in the familiar position of looking for a new head coach.

Corini is the third boss to head for the exit door at the Stadio Renzo Barbera this season, following Davide Ballardini and Roberto De Zerbi.

Remarkably, Ballardini has been heavily tipped to return for a fourth spell in charge of Palermo.

He was appointed, sacked and re-hired last season, after an initial tenure from 2008 to 2009, and left after two matches this term.