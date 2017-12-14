Davide Calabria Extends AC Milan Contract

AC Milan youngster Davide Calabria has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new contract extension.

Calabria, who agreed a deal to 2019 in May 2016, has agreed a three-year extension to extend his stay at San Siro until June 2022.

The 21-year-old has been given a chance to impress this season due to a serious injury suffered by Andrea Conti, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture to the left knee shortly after joining from Atalanta.

Marco Fassone, alla festa di Natale del Settore Giovanile annuncia: "Davide Calabria ha rinnovato fino al 2022!"@davidecalabria2 has renewed his contract with the Club through to 30th June 2022 ❤⚫ pic.twitter.com/FjtqCp53kn — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 14, 2017

The defender's new deal was announced on Thursday by Milan chief executive Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli at the Rossoneri youth team Christmas party.

Calabria has made six appearances in Serie A so far this campaign and also played the full 90 minutes as Milan beat Verona 3-0 on Wednesday to book a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Victory set up an enticing derby clash in the last eight against Serie A leaders Inter.