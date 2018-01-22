Inter have completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha on loan until the end of season, the clubs have confirmed.

Having struggled to find first team opportunities under Ernesto Valverde, the Brazilian midfielder will join Luciano Spalletti's team on loan until June 30, 2018. Should things work out between the Serie A outfit and the player, Inter have the option to purchase the 24-year-old for €35 million with another €3m in add-ons.

Inter will need to confirm their intent to buy before the end of the loan and have taken on all of Rafinha's salary for the remainder of the season.