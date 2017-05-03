25 Years of Roma Legend Francesco Totti

-
Best goalscorer for a single team in Serie A (250 goals).
Totti has played the most games (783) and scored the most goals (307) for Roma in all competitions.
Totti has played the most Roma’s derbies in Serie A (37 games) and scored the most goals (11) in Roma’s derbies.
Only Paolo Maldini (647) and Gianluigi Buffon (617) have played more Serie A games than Totti (616) in all league history.
Totti has played 25 Serie A seasons for Roma: is a joint-record with Paolo Maldini.
Totti is the oldest played to have scored a brace in Serie A (39 years, 6 months, 24 days).
Totti is the oldest player to have scored in the modern Champions League (vs CSKA Moscow, 38 years, 1 month, 27 days).