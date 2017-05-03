25 Years of Roma Legend Francesco Totti

1 /7 Best goalscorer for a single team in Serie A (250 goals).

2 /7 Totti has played the most games (783) and scored the most goals (307) for Roma in all competitions.

3 /7 Totti has played the most Roma’s derbies in Serie A (37 games) and scored the most goals (11) in Roma’s derbies.

4 /7 Only Paolo Maldini (647) and Gianluigi Buffon (617) have played more Serie A games than Totti (616) in all league history.

5 /7 Totti has played 25 Serie A seasons for Roma: is a joint-record with Paolo Maldini.

6 /7 Totti is the oldest played to have scored a brace in Serie A (39 years, 6 months, 24 days).