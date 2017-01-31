Rugby Six Nations Match Schedule on beIN SPORTS
Watch this year's Rugby Six Nations on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Schedule (these games will be shown LIVE)
5 February 2017
|9:00 AM ET
|
Italy
|
vs
|
Wales
|
12 FEBRUARY 2017
|8:00 AM ET
|
France
|
vs
|
Scotland
|
26 FEBRUARY 2017
|8:00 AM ET
|
England
|
vs
|
Italy
|
11 MARCH 2017
|8:30 AM ET
|
Italy
|
vs
|
France
|
18 MARCH 2017
|7:30 AM ET
|
Scotland
|
vs
|
Italy
|
beIN SPORTS Schedule (these games will be shown in delay on beIN SPORTS)
