Rugby Six Nations Match Schedule on beIN SPORTS

Watch this year's Rugby Six Nations on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Schedule (these games will be shown LIVE)

5 February 2017

9:00 AM ET  

Italy

vs

Wales

    

 

12 FEBRUARY 2017

8:00 AM ET  

France

vs

Scotland

    

 

26 FEBRUARY 2017

8:00 AM ET  

England

vs

Italy

    

 

 

11 MARCH 2017

8:30 AM ET  

Italy

vs

France

    

 

18 MARCH 2017

7:30 AM ET  

Scotland

vs

Italy

    

 

 

beIN SPORTS Schedule (these games will be shown in delay on beIN SPORTS)

