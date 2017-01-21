Wayne Rooney Happy With Record But Still Disappointed

OMNISPORT

Wayne Rooney admitted to mixed emotions after he became Manchester United's record goalscorer with a last-gasp equaliser against Stoke City on Saturday.

The captain moved onto 250 for the club - one more than Bobby Charlton - with a free-kick in the fourth minute of injury time after Juan Mata's own goal looked to have given Stoke the win at the bet365 Stadium.

Rooney said the achievement was a significant honour but conceded that failing to win for the second Premier League game in a row had left him with a tinge of disappointment.

Wayne Rooney speaks exclusively to #MUTV after becoming #MUFC's all-time record goalscorer: "It's a proud day for me." pic.twitter.com/CNVIWRInTV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2017

"It means a hell of a lot," he told Sky Sports. "It is a great honour and I am very proud.

"It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour.

"It's something I never expected when I joined the club but I'm delighted and very proud.

"It's been great, very successful, and there's a lot more to come."

United moved to within a point of fifth-place Manchester City ahead of their meeting with Tottenham, and Rooney hopes that it could prove to be a valuable point in the race for the top four and perhaps the title.

"It could be vital for us come the end of the season," said the 31-year-old. "It's not nice to lose football games and we kept pushing but couldn't get the goal and it looked like it'd be the case.

As well as becoming @ManUtd's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney is now the highest away goalscorer in #PL history with 88! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6bEmDTbsY0 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2017

"There's a long way to go. We've seen over the last few weeks how things can happen. We have to keep picking up points."

Manager Jose Mourinho hailed Rooney as a "legend" at Old Trafford after he broke a record that has stood since 1973.

"It was important for him," he told BBC Sport. "It's an incredible achievement for his career, to have a Manchester United record that belonged to a legend like Sir Bobby.

"Now, Wayne Rooney is the man, a legend for our club."