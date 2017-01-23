Wayne Rooney Committed To Manchester United As China Talks Hots Up

Captain and all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney remains committed to Manchester United, despite a lack of game time and interest from China.

Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton as United's leading scorer with his 250th goal in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Stoke City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in that match and his future is far from certain with the England skipper no longer an automatic starter under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Mourinho said he would not stand in Rooney's way should he take up an offer in the lucrative Chinese Super League but the country's all-time leading goalscorer is happy in Manchester.

250 - Wayne Rooney is now @ManUtd's all-time leading goalscorer with 250 goals. Legend. pic.twitter.com/aDn1Z6nrXY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2017

"I'm committed," Rooney told Sky Sports after receiving the Football Writers' Association's Tribute Award on Sunday for his services to English football. "I have been at the club for a long time.

"Football is a strange game. Anything can happen and things change very quickly but I am happy at Manchester United.

"Of course, as I have said before, I want to play more games.

"I am in a happy place, a good moment personally, so I think I have a year, with an option year to go. We will see what happens and what happens after that."

Rooney, who was subject to a bid from Beijing Guoan before the start of the season, has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, with half of those as a starter.

He has scored two goals and five in all competitions.