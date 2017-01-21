Wayne Rooney Becomes Manchester United's All-time Top Goalscorer

OMNISPORT

Wayne Rooney has become the highest goalscorer in Manchester United's history, surpassing Bobby Charlton with his 250th goal for the club.

The 31-year-old scored in the 93rd minute of the clash at the Britannia Stadium, lashing home a wonderful last-gasp free-kick to tie the scores as United looked destined for defeat.

It took him past Sir Bobby Charlton's tally of 249, set between 1956 and 1973, with Rooney having reached the record in just 546 games for the club.

It took Wayne Rooney 4498 days to overhaul Sir Bobby Charlton. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 21, 2017

Rooney arrived at Old Trafford in 2004 in a £27 million move from Everton and scored a sensational hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. His greatest return in a single season came when scoring 34 in all competitions in the 2009-10 season, a feat he repeated in 2011-12.

Although he has found regular football more difficult to come by under Jose Mourinho this season, he will still be hoping to continue his record of having recorded double-figure goal returns in every one of his campaigns as a Manchester United player.