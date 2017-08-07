Transfer Tracker
Premier League
Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk Hands in Southampton Transfer Request

The Dutch centre back confirmed Southampton fans' worst fears on Monday by formally requesting to leave the club, with Liverpool his most likely next destination.

Virgil van Dijk says he has been left with "no alternative" but to hand in a transfer request in a bid to force a move away from Southampton, as he wants to play European football.

The centre-back, who has been training alone and has not featured during pre-season, said he made the decision to request a transfer after being fined the equivalent of two weeks' wages.

Van Dijk is a long-time target for Liverpool, who apologised to Southampton in June after allegedly being accused of tapping up the defender, an incident the Anfield club described as a "misunderstanding"

In a lengthy statement released on Monday, van Dijk - reportedly valued at £50million - said a move from Southampton would enable him to challenge for honours.

"It is with regret that I can confirm that I have handed in a transfer request to leave Southampton Football Club," van Dijk's statement read.

 

Previous Jose Mourinho Confirms Manchester United Are Waiti
Read
Jose Mourinho Confirms Manchester United Are Waiting On Gareth Bale
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker