Vincent Kompany Resumes Full Training In Latest Fitness Bid

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has returned to full training with the first team following his latest injury setback.

Kompany, whose has been persistently hampered by muscular problems over recent seasons, last featured for City in November's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Before half-time in the 2-1 win at Selhurst Park, Kompany collided with his own goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and landed awkwardly, causing knee ligament damage.

The Belgium centre-back has been working alone to regain fitness but played a full part in a session alongside his team-mates at the City Football Academy on Tuesday.

Blessed by the smiles of many brave children and parents today. Can't emphasise enough how much of a wonderful job @RMCHosp are doing. pic.twitter.com/hZerMtUKoa — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 16, 2016

Speaking after last Friday's 5-0 triumph at West Ham in the FA Cup, City manager Pep Guardiola said he would consider January reinforcements in defence, although reported target Holger Badstuber has joined Schalke on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of this season.

City face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday and Guardiola also welcomed Leroy Sane and Fernando back into first-team training.

Winger Sane has been sidelined with a muscle fatigue injury since scoring his first goal for the club against Arsenal last month, while holding midfielder Fernando missed his side's past three matches with an unspecified complaint.