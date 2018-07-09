Español
Premier League

Torreira Confirms Arsenal Move Ahead of Medical

Following an impressive World Cup with Uruguay, Lucas Torreira is set to undergo a medical ahead of anticipated move to Arsenal.

Getty Images

 

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira confirmed he was close to completing a move to Arsenal as he prepares for a medical at the Premier League club.

Torreira, 22, is close to sealing a switch to England after two seasons with Sampdoria in Serie A.

The midfielder, who made five appearances at the World Cup, confirmed he was set for a medical at Arsenal, denying him a chance to return to Montevideo with the rest of the Uruguay squad.

"I was very happy to leave for Uruguay with my team-mates," Torreira told Telenoche, having helped his nation reach the quarter-finals in Russia.

"But this is a good opportunity and I don't want to waste it."

Torreira is set to join Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as off-season signings at Arsenal.

Premier League Uruguay Transfer Tracker Arsenal Sampdoria Lucas Torreira
Previous Klopp Impressed with Karius on Liverpool Return
Read
Klopp Impressed with Karius on Liverpool Return
Next Jack Wilshere Joins West Ham From Arsenal
Read
Jack Wilshere Joins West Ham From Arsenal