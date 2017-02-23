Sergio Aguero Ability Never In Doubt For Fernandinho

Sergio Aguero's ability was never in doubt despite his time out of Manchester City's starting XI, says team-mate Fernandinho.

The Argentina striker has been prolific at Etihad Stadium since arriving from Atletico Madrid in July 2011, but doubts emerged as to whether boss Pep Guardiola saw him as part of his long-term vision.

Aguero's lost his place in the starting line-up after Gabriel Jesus made a superb start to life at City following his arrival from Palmeiras before injury brought an end to his season.

That saw Aguero return to the starting line-up and he showed his class with two goals in City's remarkable 5-3 victory over Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

And Fernandinho insists City's squad always retained faith in Aguero's ability.

Se entiende por qué el fútbol es lo más lindo que hay, no? Vamos City! // Who can't see football is the best there is? C'mon, City! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 21, 2017

"Aguero is very important for us. His history at this club speaks for itself," Fernandinho told the club's official website.

"With the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and with him scoring goals and providing assists, Aguero ended up on the bench for few games but no one ever had doubts about Aguero's qualities.

"Against Monaco he showed it, not only by scoring goals, but also the way he played. Recovering balls, running, pressing, helping the team.

"For a team that wants to reach the Champions League final, which is our aim, we need that spirit, no matter who is playing, we need to do that.

"This year we are showing that on our games and Aguero more than anyone else embraced that idea, so we are very happy about it."