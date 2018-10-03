Pogba: "I'm Not Allowed" To Talk To Media

Paul Pogba claimed he was banned from talking to the media after Manchester United's stalemate against Valencia in the Champions League.

France midfielder Pogba has not been far from the back pages in the British press this season amid a widely reported deteriorating relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Juventus star has made several comments that have been taken as veiled digs at Mourinho, including when he implored United to "attack, attack, attack" following a 1-1 draw against Wolves last month.

United's goalless draw against Valencia made it four games without a win and represented the first time Mourinho has gone four home games without a victory in his career as a manager.

Pogba walked through the mixed zone at Old Trafford following the game and was asked for his thoughts on the performance.

However, he merely replied: "I've been told I'm not allowed [to talk]."

Pogba was earlier this season stripped of United's vice-captaincy, while he asked "[do] you want me dead?" when asked for his opinion after a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

Sky Sports News cameras also caught a frosty exchange between Mourinho and Pogba in training last week.