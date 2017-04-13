Pep Guardiola Won't Talk About Alexis Sanchez

Pep Guardiola says it is not the right time to discuss rumours of Manchester City's interest in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Reports in England suggest that City consider themselves to be in a strong position to strike a deal for the Chile international's signature at the end of the season.

There were further claims in Chile this week that Sanchez has already decided that he wants to reunite with former Barcelona boss Guardiola and will not extend his contract with the Gunners, which expires next year.

Guardiola was unwilling to indulge in the speculation, but did not rule out the prospect of signing the 28-year-old, who was named among the PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees on Thursday.

He said: "It is not time to talk about that. Not time to talk about the players who will stay here. We have a lot of business to do."

City are reportedly keen to sell Joe Hart at the end of the season as part of their squad overhaul, even though Torino are keen to take the England goalkeeper on a second season-long loan.

Guardiola said that discussions over Hart's future will take place once the campaign has come to a close.

"At the end of the season we'll speak," he said. "We follow all the players who are on loan."