Pep Guardiola Says Claudio Bravo Must Take On Criticism

Pep Guardiola believes Claudio Bravo must accept criticism over his form and does not feel the Chile goalkeeper is the main reason for Manchester City's faltering title challenge.

Bravo's performances have come under scrutiny in the aftermath of last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Everton, where the hosts scored with each of their shots on target over the 90 minutes.

The former Real Sociedad and Barcelona keeper's standing with the City faithful is further complicated by the fact Guardiola jettisoned fan favourite and England number one Joe Hart in favour of him.

The glare of the spotlight is only likely to grow in ferocity when City host in-form Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, aiming to make up a three-point deficit to the Premier League's second-place side.

"I accept it," Guardiola told a pre-match news conference, when asked about Bravo's plummeting stock. "It's part of our job. The manager's job, the players' job, so accept it.

"We have to do well in both boxes and be a little bit stronger than we have been this season. When we are strong at the back, we will be stronger in front."

Asked whether he expected better from Bravo, Guardiola replied: "From myself too.

"The position [in the table] is not about the goalkeeper. It would be easy for me if it were about that.

"It is the chances we have had – play better and score the chances we had and concede fewer when the opponents arrive."