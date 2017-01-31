Pep Guardiola Rules Out Deadline Day Signings At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola rejected any notion Manchester City were seeking any new arrivals as the January transfer deadline approaches.

Gabriel Jesus represents the club's sole signing of the mid-season window - the Brazil international joining from Palmeiras for a reported initial fee of £27million in a deal that was announced back in August.

But Guardiola was unequivocal when asked if he would be looking to make any further additions.

"No. We have enough players. Good players," he said.

"The window is important for the club, players. Every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three players at home.

"While this happens why should we buy. If players leave, maybe. I'm happy."