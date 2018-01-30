Pardew: Sturridge "In The Same Category" As Kane

West Brom boss Alan Pardew hopes Daniel Sturridge can show he is as good as Harry Kane during the rest of the season.

The striker signed from Liverpool on loan on Monday after struggling for game time at Anfield in 2017-18.

Sturridge is also believed to be desperate for regular football to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia, which begins in June.

Pardew feels the 28-year-old is of the same calibre as Tottenham sensation Kane and is confident England boss Gareth Southgate will monitor his form at The Hawthorns closely.

"You would have to put him in the same category as Harry Kane," Pardew said. "Harry has had a great spell in terms of fitness and is at the top of his game. It's understandable that he is probably ahead of Daniel.

"But Daniel has the potential, particularly against teams I think where you need goal, where you need to break them down, he has some individual flair that not many players can match.

"So, if we can get him fit and anywhere near his best, I am sure Gareth will be taking a close look."

Sturridge's career has been blighted by fitness problems, the forward making only seven Premier League starts last season and 11 in 2015-16.

Pardew admits the former Chelsea man's injury record is something of a concern but he has vowed to help Sturridge stay fit for as long as possible.

"When you sign anybody, you can lose them straight away," he said. "All you can do is treat them with good faith and hopefully they steer clear of injury and if you get a run with Daniel, hopefully he'll respond with goals.

"Of course, like all players, it's a concern. Some players get injured more than others, Daniel fits that category, we're going to make sure that everything we can do in terms of preparation is fulfilled."