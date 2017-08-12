Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he will stay at Arsenal after netting a dramatic winner in their opening day Premier League victory over Leicester City.

The France international's future had been in doubt following the club-record arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, with clubs both in England and back in his home country reportedly interested.

But Giroud made his mark on Arsenal's new campaign on Friday as his late header secured a 4-3 win at home to Leicester City, who had led when the forward came off the bench.

And speaking after the game, the 30-year-old confirmed his intention to stay and fight for his place at Emirates Stadium.

"I will be remaining at Arsenal," Giroud told SFR Sport.

Giroud had scored 12 Premier League goals in just 11 starts last season, but Lacazette was selected for Arsenal's opener and netted inside two minutes.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was delighted with the former Monpellier man's impact, however, and offered Giroud a glowing post-match reference.

"I love the man and the player," Wenger told Sky Sports. "He is a fantastic guy as well – committed, he loves the club.

"He doesn't want to leave and I'm happy that he wants to stay."