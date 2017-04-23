N'Golo Kante and Dele Alli Take Home PFA Awards

OMNISPORT

N'Golo Kante has been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year after a formidable debut season at Chelsea, while Dele Alli of Tottenham has retained the Young Player of the Year award.

France international Kante has enjoyed an incredible rise in English football after joining Leicester City from Caen in 2015.

Having played a key role in Leicester's remarkable Premier League title success last term, the midfielder has continued to star at Stamford Bridge for this season's leaders, Chelsea.

Alli has also enjoyed a marvellous campaign for Spurs, his 16 goals and five assists vital in their title challenge.

He becomes the fourth player to be named Young Player of the Year in successive years, after Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney.