Michael Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United Training In Dubai

Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia both took part in training on Tuesday as Manchester United got their warm-weather preparations underway.

Club captain Carrick, 36, has not featured for Jose Mourinho's side since undergoing treatment for an irregular heart rhythm, which was first detected in September.

Jose: “From the injured players, Marouane Fellaini is back. Antonio Valencia will be back to the team next week, so not playing tomorrow.



“Michael Carrick is back to training, not to competition, but is back to training with the team.” #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2018

Valencia, who has worn the armband for most of the season in Carrick's absence, has missed United's last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring problem.

Both players took part in United's most recent session in Dubai, where they are spending time before returning for next Monday's Premier League clash with Stoke City.