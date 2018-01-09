Michael Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United Training In Dubai

Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia both took part in training on Tuesday as Manchester United got their warm-weather preparations underway.
Club captain Carrick, 36, has not featured for Jose Mourinho's side since undergoing treatment for an irregular heart rhythm, which was first detected in September.
Jose: “From the injured players, Marouane Fellaini is back. Antonio Valencia will be back to the team next week, so not playing tomorrow.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2018
“Michael Carrick is back to training, not to competition, but is back to training with the team.” #MUFC
Valencia, who has worn the armband for most of the season in Carrick's absence, has missed United's last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring problem.
Both players took part in United's most recent session in Dubai, where they are spending time before returning for next Monday's Premier League clash with Stoke City.