Mesut Ozil Expects Decision On Arsenal Future 'Soon'

Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil expects to have contract talks "soon", but insists he is happy at the Premier League club.

Ozil, 28, is out of contract in mid-2018, leading to speculation he may leave Arsenal in the off-season.

But the Germany international dismissed reports manager Arsene Wenger was already planning to be without his services.

"You think Wenger tells the journalists [about my future] before he tells me? I know him differently," Ozil told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"I have a contract until 2018 in London and I feel very comfortable there. We'll talk soon and then make a decision."

Arsenal have fallen to sixth in the Premier League after losing four of their past five matches in a huge blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Ozil said he dreamed of winning the competition and believes that can happen at Arsenal, who are still waiting to lift the trophy for the first time.

"Why not [with Arsenal]?" he said.

"We're having a difficult time and are not satisfied with sixth place. I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon.

"Let's see what the future holds."

Arsenal face a crucial outing in their first game after the international break, hosting third-placed Manchester City on Sunday.