Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Can't Pay Mega Wages

Mauricio Pochettino concedes Tottenham are unable to match their Premier League rivals when it comes to offering wages to potential targets.

The Argentinian has led Spurs to second this season – their highest top-flight finish since 1963 – as they continue to improve under his tutelage.

Champions League football beckons for a second straight campaign in 2017-18, but Pochettino believes the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are a cut in their ability to meet the salary demands of the top stars.

When asked if Spurs would avoid entering into bidding wars with those clubs in the off-season, Pochettino replied: "Of course. You know better than me it is so difficult.

96 year old Ken Stanley has been a season ticket holder for 88 years, hope my boots add the many great memories as a Spurs fan! 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/pL4sdnzvy9 — Dele (@Dele_Alli) May 17, 2017

"We talk about 'if Tottenham are in the Champions League, it will be more attractive.' But then it's all about if you pay or not when we talk about top players.

"We have unbelievable facilities, but if some club is paying double the salary, then how can you convince them? We cannot lie to you. That is the reality.

"You need younger players, like Dele Alli, who preferred to come here than another club. We took a big risk on Dele Alli and now he is a massive player, one of the most important in England. But who took the risk? Us."