Manchester United More Boring Under Mourinho, Says Van Gaal

OMNISPORT

Manchester United are playing "far more boring football" under Jose Mourinho, according to former manager Louis van Gaal, who insisted his tactical approach at Old Trafford was always attacking.

United are 11 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City following their 2-1 derby defeat on Sunday.

Mourinho was again criticised for his defensive mindset against Pep Guardiola's City, having been scrutinised for similar tactics in the draw away to Liverpool earlier in the season.

Louis van Gaal criticising José Mourinho for playing ‘boring football’ is the funniest thing I’ve read this year. Fair play. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 12, 2017

Van Gaal – who was replaced by Mourinho in 2016 despite winning the FA Cup – was also criticised for his perceived negative tactics during his time in Manchester but the 66-year-old said United are worse-off with the Portuguese boss at the helm.

"If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under," Van Gaal told Fox Sports Netherlands.

Louis van Gaal: "My team played football that was quite alright"



Mate, the most entertaining thing that happened when you were United manager was this... pic.twitter.com/BhbgVSRU5z — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 12, 2017

"We played football that was quite alright. But it's not football that is appreciated in England.

"And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it's far more boring football.

"What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus.

"They don't do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive."

United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford in Premier League action on Wednesday.