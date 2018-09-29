Español
Manchester United Face 'Big Decisions' Over Mourinho's Future, Claims Rio Ferdinand

Club legend Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United have to reach a verdict on Jose Mourinho's management and the strength of the squad after the loss to West Ham.

Manchester United have some "big decisions" to make over Jose Mourinho, according to former club stalwart Rio Ferdinand.

At the culmination of a troubled week, Mourinho's United slumped to a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday, their third loss of the season in the Premier League.

United's tally of just 10 points from their opening seven fixtures is their joint worst start to a Premier League season, and Ferdinand claimed that the club must decide whether to stick or twist with Mourinho.

 

"There are some big decisions to be made at United now," Ferdinand told BT Sport. 

"There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad, because the basics are not being done. There has to be something said.

"As a footballer your DNA is about hard work and effort. I didn't see that [against West Ham].

"I didn't see them make two or three passes in succession. I don't see enough players working hard to say to the manager, 'This is my place in the team'.

"You've got to work hard and grind and United didn't."

