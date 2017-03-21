Manchester United Confirm Bastian Schweinsteiger Exit

Manchester United have confirmed Bastian Schweinsteiger will join Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire, subject to a medical and a visa.

Chicago announced the transfer with statements from the 2014 World Cup winner and their coach Velijko Panuovic in the Chicago Tribune, which reported a one-year deal had been agreed.

In a statement on their official website on Tuesday, United said the move would go ahead and that their MLS counterparts were "keen to finalise a swift transfer" for the out-of-favour midfielder.

"I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United but I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire," Schweinsteiger said on United's official website.

"I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans – whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester.

"I was delighted to be part of the squad that won the FA Cup for them last season and will always remember their energy and their passion. Now is the right time for me to start a new chapter in Chicago and I am looking forward to it."

Schweinsteiger joined United in July 2015 from Bayern Munich but was forced to train alone or with United's under-23 side when Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as manager and made it clear he was not part of his plans.

The 32-year-old battled back into contention and has made four appearances this term, scoring in the FA Cup victory over Reading, but his first-team opportunities were set to remain limited.