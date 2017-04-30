Manchester City Set Away Points Record in Premier League

OMNISPORT

Manchester City set a club record for the most away points in a Premier League season in the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough, but their struggles to turn games around on their travels continued.

Pep Guardiola has guided City to 11 away victories this season, including 4-0 scorelines against West Brom and West Ham.

The draw at the Riverside Stadium takes their points tally on their travels to 35 – more than they have achieved in any other season in the Premier League era.

FULL TIME | Not the result we wanted but we fought back and fought hard!



🔴 2-2 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dJWfTCRIEE — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 30, 2017

However, City's failure to claim all three points at the Riverside Stadium after trailing 1-0 at half-time extended an unwanted record that has stood for over 20 years.

City have not won away from home in the Premier League after being behind at half-time since April 1995, and they failed to bring that streak to an end on Teesside.

Boro led at the break through former City striker Alvaro Negredo's 38th-minute strike, and in the second half Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus dragged the visitors level either side of Calum Chambers' first goal since arriving at the Riverside on loan from Arsenal.