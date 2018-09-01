Liverpool Drop Leicester City For Fourth Straight Win

Alisson's abysmal second-half blunder failed to prevent Liverpool from maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season in a 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino proved enough for the visitors to notch a fourth successive victory, although it would have been easier had Alisson not gifted a first Leicester goal to Rachid Ghezzal.

The Brazil international, unbeaten in his previous three outings, was punished in the 63rd minute for a sloppy attempt at playing out from the back that threatened to derail what was otherwise a comfortable trip to the King Power Stadium.

The error set up a potentially nervy final half-hour, but the Reds ably saw out the contest to seal maximum points from their opening four Premier League outings for the first time in their history.

Liverpool netted three on their last visit to Leicester and they almost matched that tally in an efficient first 45 minutes.

The in-form Mane made up for Mohamed Salah's uncharacteristic early miss by stabbing home a close-range opener in the 10th minute, before Firmino was afforded far too much space to head home James Milner's corner on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool concede their first goal of the season and Leicester are back in this one! pic.twitter.com/nBAPmEYEx2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2018

Alisson made a smart stop from Demarai Gray between the goals but the goalkeeper was at fault for offering the Foxes a way back into the contest.

The former Roma man compounded Virgil van Dijk's errant back-pass with a casual attempt at turning away from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who robbed him of the ball and squared for Ghezzal to open his Premier League account.

But with Jamie Vardy serving the final match of his three-game suspension, the Foxes lacked the cutting edge to further trouble Jurgen Klopp's men, who momentarily stretched their lead at the summit to three points.



What it means: Reds not without fault

Though they will be happy to have banked another three points, conceding for the first time this term in such an awkward manner suggests the league leaders still have plenty of room for improvement defensively.



Pat on the back: Raiding Robertson

Reliable at both ends, Andrew Robertson continually looks one of Klopp's canniest signings since arriving at Anfield. The left-back's value was again obvious with the marauding run he made to single-handedly tee up Mane's opener.



Boot up the backside: Alisson still adjusting

Klopp praised Alisson for having the "confidence" to explore his full range of skills at Anfield last weekend, but the Reds boss might not be so forgiving on this occasion. The 25-year-old only had himself to blame for giving up his clean sheet record, over-complicating what should have been a simple move out from the back.



What's next?

Liverpool are in for a sterner test after the international break as they head to the similarly impressive Tottenham, while Leicester will regroup before a difficult trip to Bournemouth.