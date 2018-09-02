Español
Transfer Tracker
Premier League

Lacazette Spares Arsenal Blushes in Cardiff

Arsenal collected three points on Sunday after a back-and-forth 3-2 win over Cardiff City.

Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's burgeoning strike partnership came to the rescue as Arsenal eventually shook off Cardiff City to claim a 3-2 win in the Welsh capital.

Shkodran Mustafi headed the visitors into an 11th-minute lead before Neil Warnock's side averted a seventh consecutive goalless half in the top flight this season when Victor Camarasa pounced in stoppage time.

 

Unai Emery brought Mesut Ozil and Lacazette into his XI and both were involved in Aubameyang's brilliant 62nd-minute goal, only for Danny Ward to find a swift response.

Lacazette was harshly adjudged to have fouled Harry Arter for the free-kick that led to Ward's leveller but the French striker had the last laugh on his first start of the campaign, darting around Sol Bamba and blasting beyond Neil Etheridge at the Cardiff goalkeeper's near post.

Premier League Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Unai Emery Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Cardiff City
Previous Mourinho Not Surprised by Man United's Poor Start
Read
Mourinho Not Surprised by Man United's Poor Start
Next Man United Fans Stage Flying Woodward Protest Over
Read
Man United Fans Stage Flying Woodward Protest Over Turf Moor