Kane Becomes Tottenham's All-Time Leading Scorer

Harry Kane is delighted to have passed Jermain Defoe in Tottenham's top goalscorer all-time list after he struck twice to see off Huddersfield Town.

Kane's double earned a 2-0 win in Saturday's game at the John Smith's Stadium, moving Mauricio Pochettino's side up to fourth in the Premier League.

📈 @HKane is now the outright fifth all-time top scorer in Spurs history with 145 goals for the Club. ⚽🙌#COYS pic.twitter.com/oSWoEgJwKD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 29, 2018

The England captain has now scored 145 goals for Spurs and has surpassed Defoe to sit in fifth place in the club's record books.

"Jermain - I learned a lot from him when I came through," Kane said to BBC Sport.

"I used to watch him score week in week out and it's nice to go above him.

"We'll have a bit of banter when I see him and it's fantastic to be above him now."

After speculation the striker was suffering from a lack of fitness, Kane has bounced back with three Premier League goals in his last two matches.

The striker had a physical battle with Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen throughout Saturday's match but Kane said his bruises will just allow him to enjoy the result even more.

"Penalties are something I practice a lot in the week so happy to see one go in," Kane said. "I feel confident, keep practicing and hopefully keep scoring.

🗣️ "It was one of those games - a big win."@HKane discusses today's victory over Huddersfield.#COYS pic.twitter.com/iiojGMmww0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 29, 2018

"They played well and made it tough on a dry pitch, they went long and with the wind it was a fight. The first goal was important and the second came not too long after. We had some chances to finish it off in the second half, but a fantastic clean sheet and a good win.

"It's part of the game - when you go up against teams they try to stop you and don't want to make it easy. I enjoy those ones and when you win it makes it a lot sweeter."