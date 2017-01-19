Jurgen Klopp Thrilled With Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with what he saw from Philippe Coutinho in the midfielder's first start since November as his side advanced in the FA Cup.

The Brazil international set up the only goal in a 1-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday, his corner headed in by Lucas Leiva.

Coutinho, starting his first game since returning from an ankle injury, played just over an hour, much to the delight of Klopp.

"I'm happy, really happy. It was very important for us," he said.

"I thought 60-65 minutes was the perfect intensity for today. Good for him and good for us."