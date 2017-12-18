Jurgen Klopp Dislikes 'Fab Four' Nickname

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he disliked the 'Fab Four' nickname given to his star attack.

Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sadio Mane, the other member of the so-called 'Fab Four', was left on the bench as Liverpool moved back into fourth.

Salah's goal was his 20th in all competitions this season, but Klopp played down all the talk about his 'Fab Four'.

"I'm looking forward to it that he [Salah] stays in that shape and still plays like this," the German said.

"He didn't score against West Brom, for example, and we could have needed it much more in that game than today but things happen, I have no problem with it.

"He knows how much talk is always about Mo. He knows how much I respect and like him, but it's not about the 'Fab Four'. I don't like that name as well.

"I don't go home and think, 'my God, what a player Mo Salah is, how good is he and all the others?' That's not how it works."

Sitting fourth in the table, Liverpool visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Friday.