Jupp Heynckes Unaware Of Reported Renato Sanches Loan Termination

Jupp Heynckes is unaware of the reported plans for Renato Sanches to return to Bayern Munich early after struggling to make an impact on loan at Swansea City.

Sanches was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis this season in an attempt to rediscover his best form after underwhelming in his first campaign at Bayern.

But things have not gone to plan for the former Benfica youngster, and he has looked a mere shadow of the immense talent that lit up Euro 2016 for eventual champions Portugal.

His poor performances have been ridiculed by some, and even coach Paul Clement – who also worked with Sanches during his early months at Bayern – conceded that the 20-year-old has not lived up to his potential in a single match for the Welsh club.

As such, reports have started to circulate that Bayern and Swansea had agreed to a termination of the loan, though this is news to Heynckes.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart, Heynckes said: "All I can say is this; I know Portuguese football from my time at Benfica.

"I know how good their youth work is, but Sanches has made only a few games for the professional side.

"I assume Renato has spoken to Hasan Salihamidzic [Bayern sporting director]. I have in recent weeks – it was mentioned about him coming back during the winter break. We are very well-stocked in midfield.

"I think he is a very great talent, but talents need the discipline to work daily on their game to become a team player and get integrated. They also need firm leadership.

"Communication is especially important to young players, it's important to be able to tell them how to see them. The training content is also very important.

"You also have to trust the guys and you have to tell them that they have the potential for Bayern Munich."