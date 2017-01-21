Premier League
Jose Mourinho Says Wayne Rooney Is Now A Legend

The 31-year-old swept in a brilliant free-kick with seconds remaining at the bet365 Stadium to move onto 250 goals in 546 appearances.

Jose Mourinho described Wayne Rooney as "a legend of Manchester United" after his last-gasp equaliser against Stoke City saw him break the club's goalscoring record.

The 31-year-old swept in a brilliant free-kick with seconds remaining at the bet365 Stadium to move onto 250 goals in 546 appearances - one more than former record-holder Bobby Charlton.

And Mourinho praised his captain for claiming a place in the history of both the club and the global game.

"The record is the record," he told Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw. "It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

"Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes, twice a Premier League-winner in a distinguished United playing career, believes Rooney can now set a record that will never be broken.

"It is an outstanding record and won't be surpassed," he told BBC Sport. "It has taken 40-odd years for Sir Bobby's record to be broken which shows how high a mark it was."

Rooney's goal came in the fourth minute of injury time to salvage a point after Juan Mata's first-half own goal looked to have handed Stoke the win.
