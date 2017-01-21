Jose Mourinho Says Wayne Rooney Is Now A Legend

Jose Mourinho described Wayne Rooney as "a legend of Manchester United" after his last-gasp equaliser against Stoke City saw him break the club's goalscoring record.

The 31-year-old swept in a brilliant free-kick with seconds remaining at the bet365 Stadium to move onto 250 goals in 546 appearances - one more than former record-holder Bobby Charlton.

And Mourinho praised his captain for claiming a place in the history of both the club and the global game.

"The record is the record," he told Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw. "It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

Huge honour to become leading goalscorer for Manchester United. Thanks to Sir Bobby for his kind words after the game

"Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes, twice a Premier League-winner in a distinguished United playing career, believes Rooney can now set a record that will never be broken.

"It is an outstanding record and won't be surpassed," he told BBC Sport. "It has taken 40-odd years for Sir Bobby's record to be broken which shows how high a mark it was."

Rooney's goal came in the fourth minute of injury time to salvage a point after Juan Mata's first-half own goal looked to have handed Stoke the win.