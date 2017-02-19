Jose Mourinho Rules Out Luke Shaw Exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ruled out selling Luke Shaw at the end of the season despite the left-back's struggles for game time.

Shaw, 21, has made just seven Premier League appearances for United this campaign, leading to speculation over his future.

But Mourinho wants the England international to remain at Old Trafford, insisting he had no plans to sell Shaw.

"No, no, no. He will be here for sure, that is out of the question," the Portuguese tactician said.

Shaw may get his next opportunity when United visit Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Mourinho confirms Luke Shaw 'will not play tomorrow'. "My team is playing well and I'm happy with my back four." — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) February 15, 2017

Mourinho said the defender, who suffered a horrific broken leg in September 2015, knew what he needed to work on.

"He had a very ugly injury, really ugly, that affects players not only from the physical point but also the mental impact," he said.

"He has had a couple of small injuries this season and needs to adapt. He knows what I like in a defender, he knows that I like stability, that I don't like mistakes, that for me it is to trust a player totally and he has to work to get it.

"And when he is on the pitch again he has to try to give me that step by step because he is still only a young player.

"Sometimes people forget he is only a young player with a lot to learn but I like the player and I like the boy."