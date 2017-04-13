Jose Mourinho Prepared To Rotate Manchester United Squad Towards End Of Season

Jose Mourinho admits he has some big decisions to make over squad rotation and making certain competitions priority towards the end of the season.

Champions League qualification via the Premier League remains in United's hands but a daunting run-in, featuring games against leaders Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, adds weight to the argument that winning the Europa League might be their best route back into Europe's elite competition.

Nevertheless, Mourinho claims there is no way he could consider selecting a below-strength XI for the game at Chelsea that is sandwiched by the Anderlecht tie.

"It's still mathematically very possible to finish top four. I think, if we played against Chelsea with a second team, you would kill me, the football country would kill me," he said.

"While it's mathematically possible, we have to try, with the risks you are speaking about.

"If at a certain moment of the season we have no chance and we're still in the Europa League, then we have a reason.

"Manchester United history is so big, so bigger than many other clubs that are playing Champions League, that if Manchester United don't play Champions League for three or four years then it doesn't affect the prestige.

"So Manchester United doesn't have to play Champions League, but it wants to play."

He added: "We need to fight with everything we have to try to play Champions League next season. How can we do that? By winning Europa League or finishing top four.

"We still have two open doors. If one day, one door closes, we have another open and we have to go with everything until the end.

"My feeling is that we're going to fight with everything we have in both competitions. But honestly, I have a special feeling with the Europa League and the players are the same, because it's a competition we can win. It can give us the same as top four but it can give us a title."